Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.73.
NU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
