Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $2,269,200.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at $35,801,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OSH traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $18.42. 1,320,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,517. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.39. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OSH. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.