OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 48.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OBIIF)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OBIIF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.