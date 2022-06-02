OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.92. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $143.25 and a 52-week high of $191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.51.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 48.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

