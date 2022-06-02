Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.25 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Okta from $205.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Shares of OKTA traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.68. 6,017,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,899. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.71. Okta has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Okta by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

