Olivier A. Filliol Sells 9,570 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $34.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,297.82. 1,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,659. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,302.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,428.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.