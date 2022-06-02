Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Olympus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

OCPNY stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Olympus has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

