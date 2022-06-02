Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 202,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.