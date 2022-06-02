OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 228.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $1,182,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 78.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEW opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $516.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

