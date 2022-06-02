OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ONEW opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.02. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

