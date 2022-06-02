OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OpGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

