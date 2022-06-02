Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

