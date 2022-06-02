Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.
Shares of OR stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 0.74.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
