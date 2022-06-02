OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Plans $0.18 Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $759.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. Analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.