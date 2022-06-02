Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 147,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

