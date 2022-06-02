PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$369.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.62 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE PD traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.23.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

