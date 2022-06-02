Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.48.

PANW stock opened at $501.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,108 shares of company stock valued at $42,628,785. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $218,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

