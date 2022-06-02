Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. Analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

