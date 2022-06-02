Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Paramount Global has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $47.46.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.