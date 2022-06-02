Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 783,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,138,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 442,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

