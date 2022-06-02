Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRRWF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Park Lawn has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

