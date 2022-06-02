Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Park National posted earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $8.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Park National stock opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Park National has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.60.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

