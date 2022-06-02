Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $81,752.36 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $81,752.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,145. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

