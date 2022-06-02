Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Price Target Raised to 3,000.00 at Barclays

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays to 3,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Partner Communications stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Partner Communications in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

