PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $8,749,050.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $8,749,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,032,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,444,198.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 30,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $924,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $5,586,120.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

PBF Energy stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,269,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

