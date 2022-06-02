PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDFS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

PDFS stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 60,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2,588.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 102,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

