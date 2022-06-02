Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEB opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 321,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 247,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 186,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 523,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,108 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

