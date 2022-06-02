PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

PED stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,792,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,715.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

