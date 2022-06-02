Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE PEI opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.15. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 421,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 173,232 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 485,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 105.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

