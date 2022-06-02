Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Financial Services Corp., a bank holding company, provides a full range of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company provides commercial and retail banking services primarily in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York. It accepts various deposit products, including savings and demand deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of loan products comprising one-to-four family residential loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFIS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $374.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,030 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

