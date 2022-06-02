Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €180.05 ($193.60) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($146.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €196.15.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

