Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €241.00 ($259.14) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

EPA RI traded down €2.45 ($2.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €180.05 ($193.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €190.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €196.15.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

