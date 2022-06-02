Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €250.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €227.08 ($244.17).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock traded down €2.45 ($2.63) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €180.05 ($193.60). 416,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a one year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €190.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €196.15.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.