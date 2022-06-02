Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

