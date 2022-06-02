Pets at Home Group (PETS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON: PETS) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 330 ($4.18). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 430 ($5.44) to GBX 385 ($4.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/16/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.68) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.68) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 370 ($4.68). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/8/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 510 ($6.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:PETS traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 338.80 ($4.29). The stock had a trading volume of 5,471,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.64). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 388.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($126,371.77). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30), for a total value of £205,530 ($260,032.89).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

