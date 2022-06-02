PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 143,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,650. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 75,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.