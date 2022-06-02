PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:GHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 143,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,650. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
