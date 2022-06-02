PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.66.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
