PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.