PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

PGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,983,000 after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. 296,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,059. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

