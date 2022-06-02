Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDD. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $140.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $1,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 76,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.