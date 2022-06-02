Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDD. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $140.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after buying an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after buying an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,111,000 after buying an additional 2,205,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.