Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of PNFP opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $73.60 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 290.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 135.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 228,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

