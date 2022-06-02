Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.