Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE PINS opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

