Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.
PINS opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
