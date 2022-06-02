Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

PINS opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

