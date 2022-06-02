Piper Sandler Boosts Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $30.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 242.86% from the company’s current price.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $366.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

