Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NEO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 105,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.87. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

