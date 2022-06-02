Piper Sandler Lowers Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Neutral

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,133. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. Research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

