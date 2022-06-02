PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

NYSE:PJT opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 46.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 102,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,052,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

