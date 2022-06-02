PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will announce $71.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.62 million and the highest is $73.90 million. PLAYSTUDIOS reported sales of $70.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $305.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $305.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $344.85 million, with estimates ranging from $343.70 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

MYPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $819.10 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of -1.56.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,100 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,700 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 161,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,639 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

