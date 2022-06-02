Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 168,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,321.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,985 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7,944.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 776,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 744,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,803,566. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

