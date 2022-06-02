PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. PointsBet has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

